My character wasn’t good for Germany national team – KP Boateng

However, he switched international allegiance to Ghana and played for the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

Discussing his decision to play for Ghana instead of Germany, Boateng said his character wasn’t good for the German national team.

He explained that he would not have always obeyed the instructions of the coach, insisting he didn’t see himself there.

“I played for Germany to the U-21 level so it was destined I was going to play for the Germany national team but I didn’t see myself there because I’m a guy who says what he thinks and won’t always do what the coaches tell me to do,” Boateng said on the Vibe with Five podcast.

“Maybe he says ‘play left’ and I will play right because I think it is the better option because of my mentality, so I didn’t see myself there.

“And they didn’t see, talent-wise, no doubt, but character-wise, I wasn’t good for the German team. With this back and forth with Germany, our relationship wasn’t good.

“I didn’t want to go and maybe get the chance to play for the Germany national team and things go South again and the whole country will hate me, so I said I will take the road and play for my black and make them proud,” he added.

Meanwhile, Boateng also couldn’t resist sharing the word of God with Rio Ferdinand during the podcast with the Manchester United legend.

The 36-year-old recently got baptised in Germany and took to social media to declare Jesus as the way, the truth and the life.