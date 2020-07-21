The goal he scored is a typical Ibrahimovic trademark goal.

READ MORE: Meet the youngest sports presenter in Ghana

A cross was delivered from the right-wing and when it looked like the ball was passing Kevin-Prince Boateng, the Ghanaian forward quickly used his side leg to score the goal in a cheeky manner.

Boateng lately has been scoring picturesque goals especially during training at Besiktas.

The 31-year-old has bagged three goals in 11 appearances for the Turkish giants since he joined them on loan from Fiorentina in the 2019-2020 season.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has established himself as a nomad in football having had spells with clubs namely Hertha BSC, Tottenham Hotspur, Borussia Dortmund, Portsmouth, Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt, Sassuolo, Barcelona, Fiorentina and Beşiktaş.