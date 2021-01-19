The announcement was made on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in a statement signed by the club’s Diaspora and International Relations Manager, Akosua Dentaa Amoateng.

The statement said the partnership seeks to plug Kotoko into Southampton and ensure sustainable development on and off the pitch.

READ ALSO: WATCH: Hearts of Oak fan goes viral for eating banku inside stadium during live match

Also, the English side will help the Porcupine Warriors in the development of youth players, as well as to improve supporters’ engagement and mobilization.

The CEO of Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah expressed confidence that the partnership will help establish the club as a professional brand.

“This partnership enables us to plug Asante Kotoko into Southampton in such a way that Kotoko functions like Southampton,” he said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“Kotoko would have everything Southampton has but to a level that reflects our different budgets. I believe that with the expertise and resources available at Southampton, we can tap into this and develop our setup to look and feel professional like Saints.”

The Porcupine Warriors are currently seventh on the Ghana Premier League table but could move to second if they win their outstanding game against Ebusua Dwarfs on Wednesday.