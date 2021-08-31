Kotoko fans gave me my first car and house – Samuel Inkoom

Inkoom further disclosed that another supporter gave him a house stay in for free during his time with the Porcupine Warriors.

Pulse Ghana

“Kotoko fans are so special and I love them for that. I pray to reunite with them one day,” he said, as quoted by Sportsworldghana.

“One of the Kotoko circles contributed and bought my first car for me when I was playing the club in 2007/2008.

“Also another staunch supporter by name Chairman Pee in Obuasi gave me a house to stay for free throughout my stint with the club and I will forever be grateful to that man.”

The 32-year-old played for the Porcupine Warriors from 2008 to 2009, before sealing a big-money move to Swiss giants FC Basel.

ece-auto-gen

In a recent interview, the defender indicated his readiness to play for Kotoko again before retiring from football.

He said the club unsuccessfully tried to sign him last season, but was quick to add that he’s willing to play for free if they come calling again.

“It’s true Kotoko wanted to sign me last season, they sent me first offer, I said no, they sent second and third offer, I said no. we were talking but later on I saw that the money is not there,” Inkoom told Angel TV.

“I told them Kotoko gave me the platform and I am ready to come and help. So, when Nana Yaw Amponsah approached me we spoke a lot about me coming back and I didn’t say no because I was willing to come back.

“I’m a fan of Kotoko and before I will even retire from football I will come and play for Kotoko even for nothing I don’t mind.”