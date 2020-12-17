The Porcupine Warriors enter into this game with a win and two draws after three games played.

Whereas, the Wonder club have also won one, drawn one and lost one in three games played thus far.

Maxwell Konadu’s charges who are yet to find their rhythm will be counting on Kwame Opoku as their major source of goals.

And also, their goalie and skipper Felix Annan who suffered an injury is set to return to augment the squad.

Great Olympics will rely heavily on the midfield creativity of Gladson Awako, who has been their best performer so far.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko-Accra Great Olympics fixture is one of the most played fixtures in the annal of Ghanaian topflight history.

Their encounters date back to 1958: Great Olympics defeated Kumasi Asante Kotoko by a goal to nil in the first-ever league encounter between them at the Accra Sports Stadium on 4th August 1958, courtesy of Osofo Attram’s goal.

Asante Kotoko responded in the reverse fixture by wallopping Great Olympics 6-1 in Kumasi on 21st September 1958: Wilberforce Mfum emerged as the hero of the game by bagging a hat-trick and Salisu netted two goals, with Asebi Boakye scoring a one, while Ananti Ankrah got the consolation goal for the visitors.

In total Asante Kotoko have played Great Olympics 91 times, the 23-time champions of Ghana have won 46, while the Accra giants have won on 26 occasions with 19 ending in a draw.

At the home grounds of Asante Kotoko, the Kumasi outfit have won 36, lost 7 and drawn 8 in 46 clashes.

Asante Kotoko have dominated Great Olympics at home since the inception of the Ghana Premier League in 1993-1994 season, having won 10, drawn 4 and the lost just one.

The first outstanding league game between them was on February 10, 1963: great Olympics hammered Kotoko 3-1.

Great Olympics last win at Kotoko was on 8th May 1994 and Charles Allotey registered the only goal of the game

The Wonder club’s last two visits to Kotoko have ended in a draw 2016 and 2017. However, Kotoko are playing away from home at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Head to head

Total- 91

Kotoko wins- 46

Olympics wins- 26

Draws-19

At the home grounds of Kotoko

Total- 46

Kotoko wins-31

Olympics wins- 7

Draws-8

Kotoko vs Olympics in the GPL (1993-1994 to date)

Total: 30

Kotoko wins -13

Olympics wins- 7

Draws- 10

At the home of Kotoko in the GPL (1993-1994 to date)

Total: 15

Kotoko wins -10

Olympics wins- 1

Draws- 4