The Porcupine Warriors suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at the hands of their regional rivals in a keenly contested game at the Baba Yara Stadium.
Kotoko knocked out of FA Cup after second successive defeat to King Faisal
Ghana Premier League giants Asante Kotoko have crashed out of the FA Cup after losing to King Faisal on Wednesday.
The result, which came courtesy a first-half strike from Baba Yahaya, sees Kotoko exit the FA Cup at the round of 64 stage.
This is also the second time in less than three weeks that King Faisal have beaten Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side, having ended Kotoko’s unbeaten start to the league earlier this month.
The Reds boss made a few changes to the team that played against Legon Cities in the league last week, with Ibrahim Danlad replacing Razak Abalora in goal.
Despite making a quick start to the game, it was King Faisal who opened the lead after Yahaya took advantage of an error by Andrews Appau to score.
The Porcupines upped their game afterwards and came close to grabbing the equaliser when Georges Mfegue created space for himself, only to shoot feebly into the hands of the goalkeeper.
There were chances for both teams in the second half, but King Faisal managed to hold their own to advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup at the expense of Kotoko.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh