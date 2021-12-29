Kotoko knocked out of FA Cup after second successive defeat to King Faisal

The result, which came courtesy a first-half strike from Baba Yahaya, sees Kotoko exit the FA Cup at the round of 64 stage.

This is also the second time in less than three weeks that King Faisal have beaten Prosper Narteh Ogum’s side, having ended Kotoko’s unbeaten start to the league earlier this month.

The Reds boss made a few changes to the team that played against Legon Cities in the league last week, with Ibrahim Danlad replacing Razak Abalora in goal.

Despite making a quick start to the game, it was King Faisal who opened the lead after Yahaya took advantage of an error by Andrews Appau to score.

The Porcupines upped their game afterwards and came close to grabbing the equaliser when Georges Mfegue created space for himself, only to shoot feebly into the hands of the goalkeeper.