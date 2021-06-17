GPL Race: Kotoko NCC accuses GFA of charging Emmanuel Gyamfi to favour Hearts

The winger was charged for stamping on the foot of Inter Allies forward Andy Akpe during a league game on Monday.

The 26-year-old was captured on camera stepping on the foot of Akpe in an off-the-ball incident in Kotoko’s 3-2 win over Allies.

Pulse Ghana

However, reacting to the misconduct charge slapped on the player, Kotoko’s NCC PRO, Alexander Osei Owusu, accused the FA of scheming to hand the title to rivals Hearts of Oak.

“This is a calculated attempt by the FA only to favour Hearts of Oak and distract Kotoko from winning the league,” he told Kumasi FM, as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.

“We will soon issue a statement calling on the Presidency of Ghana to know that the May 9th disaster could occur once again and we will force our management to boycott the league if they insist on punishing Gyamfi without dealing with other offenders.”

A statement from the Disciplinary Committee of the GFA said Gyamfi has been charged for a breach of Article 34(6)(d) of the FA’s regulations.

“Emmanuel Gyamfi: You: on 14th of June 2021, during the match between Inter Allies FC and your team at the Theatre of Dreams, did stamp player number 45 of Inter Allies (Andy Okpe) in an off-ball situation around the 65th minute of the game, an action which in the opinion on the association is an improper and likely to bring the game into disrepute,” the statement said.

Gyamfi is yet to respond to the charge but he risks missing Kotoko’s huge title-decider against Hearts of Oak on matchday 31.

Meanwhile, Porcupine Warriors are scheduled to play against bitter rivals Hearts on June 27, in what is likely to be a title decider.