An official of Asante Kotoko have been hospitalized in Berekum after fight broke out before their league match with Berekum Chelsea in the Special Competition.

The club's policy analyst, Amo Sarpong, reportedly fired gunshots after some fans of the home team attacked them.

A Tema-based Policeman, also a Kotoko fan, was stoned by Berekum Chelsea fans in unprovoked attacks

They sustained wounds and had to be whisked away to the hospital to receive treatment.