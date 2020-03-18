The Porcupine Warriors brokered a three-year kit sponsorship deal with Portuguese kits manufacturer Strike in 2008.

In the deal, the 23 times Ghana champions would earn GH¢50, 000 and also accrue more revenue from the sales of replica jerseys and paraphernalia to be brought down by the company.

However, Asante Kotoko who seem not to be satisfied with the outcome of their kit sponsorship deal with Strike have requested for the agreement to be terminated.

Yusif Chibasah, a former Asante Kotoko player, who is Strike representative in Ghana has confirmed that the Kumasi giants have initiated for the deal to be terminated.

"Yes it's true Kotoko has written to us they want to hold a termination talks with us, I wasn't available when they wrote us but I have notified them am back and ready to meet them ", he told Oyerepa FM.

"I have no problem if they decide to terminate the contract even though there are clauses in the contract"

"For the love I have for the club and the contribution of the club to where I am today, I won't take it further but allow sleeping dogs lie", he indicated.

According to reports Asante Kotoko have secured another bumper kits sponsorship deal leading to the termination with Strike.