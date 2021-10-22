RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kotoko’s Fabio Gama replaces Asamoah Gyan as most attractive player in the GPL

The African Sports Center for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) has named Fabio Gama as the most attractive player in the Ghana Premier League.

The Asante Kotoko star has replaced Legon Cities forward Asamoah Gyan as the poster boy of the Ghanaian topflight.

In its 2021 report on the Ghanaian league, the Center named Hearts of Oak duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Salifu Ibrahim, and Emmanuel Gyamfi as the other attractive players in the league.

The ASC’s report on the Ghana Premier League is an annual pre-season report based on a survey conducted across all 16 regions in the country.

Meanwhile, Gama was one of the revelations of the Ghanaian league last season after starring for the Asante Kotoko.

Despite losing out on the league title to archrivals Hearts of Oak, the Brazilian was a rare shining light for the Porcupine Warriors.

The skillful playmaker was directly involved in seven goals last season, scoring three times and providing four assists.

In a recent interview with Joy Sports, Gama picked himself as the best player in the Ghana Premier League.

Asked if he believes he’s one of the top players in the Ghana Premier League, he replied “yes!” Further asked if he thinks he’s among the top five, Gama insisted he’s “top one”.

The 28-year-old was, however, quick to name Salifu Ibrahim, Gladson Awako, Augustine Boakye Abdul Ganiyu and Mudasiru Salifu in his top five players from last season.

Watch Kotoko's bizarre pitch entry against Hearts of Oak

