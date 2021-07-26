Kotoko’s last match must be investigated – Mariano Barreto

The result brought finality to a difficult campaign that saw Kotoko lose out on the league title to arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

The Kumasi-based side also ended the season without a trophy after being eliminated from the FA Cup by Berekum Chelsea.

Barreto expressed his unhappiness with some happenings during Kotoko’s ultimate league game and called for an investigation.

“In the last match some strange things happened. I have already said that these issues have to be investigated and punish those that have to be punished,” the Portuguese said, as quoted by Citisportsonline.

“This is to the board of Kotoko and these things should not happen. Kotoko is a big brand and one of the biggest clubs in Africa.

“What happened this season I hope never happens again to any player or coach,” he added.

The 64-year-old also revealed that some fans attacked him and his players before their FA Cup date with Berekum Chelsea.

He said the fans interrupted the team’s lunch and rained insults on the players before such a crucial game.

“People who are supposed to be Kotoko supporters came to where we were having our lunch to insult our players, so most of the players played today because we told them to play.