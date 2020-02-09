Asante Kotoko defeated Dreams FC 0-1 at the Dawu Park on Sunday on matchday 9 of the Ghana Premier League courtesy of an own goal by Abdul Bashiru.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe who returned last night after his week’s trial at Bayern Munich also watched the game as a spectator because he did not dress to make him available for the clash due to lack of match fitness.

Anim Cudjoe was mobbed by the Asante Kotoko fans who were in a jubilant mood after the 0-1 win at Dreams FC.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe has established himself as fans favourite at Asante Kotoko after hitting the ground running in his debut season at the Kumasi giants.

The 16-year-old scored on matchday 5 following his introduction as Asante Kotoko edged Ebusua Dwarfs 2-0.

Mathew Anim Cudjoe also contributed immensely when the Porcupine Warriors defeated Accra Hearts of Oak 1-2 in Accra- the fans showed him, love, by showering money on him to express their appreciation to him.