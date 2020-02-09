The five draws witnessed on matchday 9 is the highest draws this season on a matchday.
Benjamin Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks bagged a hat-trick to become the second player after Yahaya Mohammed to score thrice
Below are the full results, scorers and how the standing look like after matchday 9
Elmina Sharks 3-1 Berekum Chelsea
Scorer: Benjamin Boateng (3x); Kofi Owusu
Olympics 1-2 Eleven Wonders
Scorer: Gladson Awako; Musa Sule, Ibrahim Sule
Ashanti Gold 1-0 Liberty
Scorer: Appiah McCarthy
Karela United 1-1 Medeama
Scorer: Diawisie Taylor; Prince Opoku Agyemang
Inter Allies FC 1-1 Legon Cities FC
Scorer: Adebayor 15’ | Jabila Abdul Karim 70
King Faisal FC 1-1 WAFA
Scorers: Mustapha Mohammed 90’ | Abubakari Ibrahim 67
Dreams FC 0-1 Kotoko
Scorer: Abdul Bashiru (own goal)
Aduana Stars 0-0 Hearts of Oak
Bechem United 0-0 Ebusua