The five draws witnessed on matchday 9 is the highest draws this season on a matchday.

Benjamin Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks bagged a hat-trick to become the second player after Yahaya Mohammed to score thrice

Below are the full results, scorers and how the standing look like after matchday 9

Elmina Sharks 3-1 Berekum Chelsea

Scorer: Benjamin Boateng (3x); Kofi Owusu

Olympics 1-2 Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Gladson Awako; Musa Sule, Ibrahim Sule

Ashanti Gold 1-0 Liberty

Scorer: Appiah McCarthy

Karela United 1-1 Medeama

Scorer: Diawisie Taylor; Prince Opoku Agyemang

Inter Allies FC 1-1 Legon Cities FC

Scorer: Adebayor 15’ | Jabila Abdul Karim 70

King Faisal FC 1-1 WAFA

Scorers: Mustapha Mohammed 90’ | Abubakari Ibrahim 67

Dreams FC 0-1 Kotoko

Scorer: Abdul Bashiru (own goal)

Aduana Stars 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Bechem United 0-0 Ebusua