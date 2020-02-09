Asante Kotoko needed an own goal to overcome ten-man Dreams FC and return to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The Porcupines beat Dreams 1-0 at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu to end a run of two games without a win.

Dreams were reduced to 10-men in the 36th minute of the game when Amadu Dantani received a second yellow card for a foul.

Dreams held their lines very well and managed to go into half time without conceding.

The second half started in fine fashion for Kotoko who piled pressure on their opponent, it finally paid off in the 67th minute after Abdul Bashiru turned the ball into his own net.

That made it 1-0 to the porcupines who held on to record a victory.