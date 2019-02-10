In a fantastic gesture, Barcelona's Kevin-Prince Boateng has reimbursed a fan the money he spent to sign him for his Serie A fantasy football team, shortly before he made the move to the Camp Nou.

Boateng sealed a surprise switch back to the Camp Nou in January when the Blaugrana swooped to sign him on a temporary move from Sassuolo.

Via Instagram, the account known as 'GodSaveTheKingBorn' messaged Boatengto ask for the player to return the money he invested to sign him for his fantasy team.

"You should reimburse me, what will I do now? Will I send you my account number?" he wrote.