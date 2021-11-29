Kuami Eugene receives signed jerseys from Amartey and Iheanacho after visiting Leicester City

Kuami Eugene earlier shared photos of himself sitting in the Executive Box and having launch ahead of the game.

He was then hosted by African compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey, who presented him with signed jerseys.

In a tweet, the Afrobeat and Highlife artiste said he was at the stadium to support his African brothers, before later adding that he felt a lot of love from the aforementioned players.

Leicester City moved to the upper half of the Premier League table after coasting to a 4-2 victory over Watford.

The Foxes opened the scoring in the 16th minute through James Maddison but were quickly pegged back by Joshua King after conceding a penalty.

However, Jamie Vardy scored a quick-fire double give Brendan Rodgers’ side a 3-1 advantage going into the half-time break.

Despite Watford pulling one back thanks to a tidy finish from Emmanuel Dennis, Ademola Lookman added a fourth to seal a comfortable win for the hosts.

Meanwhile, both Amartey and Iheanacho were unused substitutes during the Foxes’ win at the weekend.