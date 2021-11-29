RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kuami Eugene receives signed jerseys from Amartey and Iheanacho after visiting Leicester City

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene was given a great reception when he visited the UK to watch Premier League side Leicester City.

Kuami Eugene receives signed jerseys from Amartey and Iheanacho after visiting Leicester City
Kuami Eugene receives signed jerseys from Amartey and Iheanacho after visiting Leicester City

The “Bunker” hitmaker was at the King Power Stadium on Sunday to watch the Foxes in their 4-2 win over Watford.

Recommended articles

Kuami Eugene earlier shared photos of himself sitting in the Executive Box and having launch ahead of the game.

He was then hosted by African compatriots Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey, who presented him with signed jerseys.

In a tweet, the Afrobeat and Highlife artiste said he was at the stadium to support his African brothers, before later adding that he felt a lot of love from the aforementioned players.

Leicester City moved to the upper half of the Premier League table after coasting to a 4-2 victory over Watford.

The Foxes opened the scoring in the 16th minute through James Maddison but were quickly pegged back by Joshua King after conceding a penalty.

However, Jamie Vardy scored a quick-fire double give Brendan Rodgers’ side a 3-1 advantage going into the half-time break.

Despite Watford pulling one back thanks to a tidy finish from Emmanuel Dennis, Ademola Lookman added a fourth to seal a comfortable win for the hosts.

Meanwhile, both Amartey and Iheanacho were unused substitutes during the Foxes’ win at the weekend.

Leicester City are currently 10th in the Premier League after making a slow start to the season.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Mourinho promises to buy Ghanaian prodigy Afena-Gyan new shoes after scoring a brace

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Gabriel Jesus scored the winner for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain Creator: Oli SCARFF

Benzema -- The Good, The Bad and the Ugly side of French football

Real Madrid and France star Karim Benzema Creator: JORGE GUERRERO