Kudus’ bicycle-kick goal against Brentford wins West Ham goal of the month

Kudus applied an audacious bicycle-kick finish to a cross from Michail Antonio to beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken at his far ppst.

The 23-year-old’s strike has now been adjudged as West Ham’s goal of the month for November after garnering a lot of votes from the fans.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from the Hammers said: "Simply sensational from our Starboy. You voted for Kudus' scissor kick v Brentford as your Goal of the Month."

The same goal has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month award for November.

Kudus, however, faces stiff competition from Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, who also scored from a fantastic overhead kick against Everton.

The other contenders are Raheem Sterling, Cameron Archer, Pablo Sarabia, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Simon Adingra and Michael Olise.

Meanwhile, Kudus has been thriving at West Ham and the playmaker appears to have settled on a new signature goal celebration.

The former Ajax star has settled in seamlessly in England and has quickly become a key player in David Moyes’ side.

Last Sunday, the Ghanaian netted his third Premier League goal of the season when he found the back of the net against Crystal Palace.

He has also scored in the Europa League and Carabao Cup for West Ham and the running theme is his new goal celebration.

Anytime Kudus scores, he’d run to the advertising board facing the Hammers faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

