ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kudus’ bicycle-kick goal against Brentford wins West Ham goal of the month

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus has won West Ham United’s goal of the month award for November for his incredible strike against Brentford.

Kudus’ bicycle-kick goal against Brentford wins West Ham goal of the month
Kudus’ bicycle-kick goal against Brentford wins West Ham goal of the month

The Ghana international scored a beautiful overhead kick goal in West Ham’s 3-2 defeat to the Bees last month.

Recommended articles

Kudus applied an audacious bicycle-kick finish to a cross from Michail Antonio to beat goalkeeper Mark Flekken at his far ppst.

The 23-year-old’s strike has now been adjudged as West Ham’s goal of the month for November after garnering a lot of votes from the fans.

ADVERTISEMENT

A post on X (formerly Twitter) from the Hammers said: "Simply sensational from our Starboy. You voted for Kudus' scissor kick v Brentford as your Goal of the Month."

The same goal has been nominated for the Premier League goal of the month award for November.

Kudus, however, faces stiff competition from Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho, who also scored from a fantastic overhead kick against Everton.

The other contenders are Raheem Sterling, Cameron Archer, Pablo Sarabia, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Simon Adingra and Michael Olise.

Meanwhile, Kudus has been thriving at West Ham and the playmaker appears to have settled on a new signature goal celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Ajax star has settled in seamlessly in England and has quickly become a key player in David Moyes’ side.

Last Sunday, the Ghanaian netted his third Premier League goal of the season when he found the back of the net against Crystal Palace.

He has also scored in the Europa League and Carabao Cup for West Ham and the running theme is his new goal celebration.

Anytime Kudus scores, he’d run to the advertising board facing the Hammers faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is an iconic goal celebration that is fast catching on and has already been noticed by some of the player’s fans on social media.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Namibia 1-0 Ghana: Black Queens qualify for 2024 WAFCON with 3-2 aggregate win

Namibia 1-0 Ghana: Black Queens qualify for 2024 WAFCON with 3-2 aggregate win

Video: Thomas Partey dresses like rapper 50 Cent; calls himself 50 Cedis

Video: Thomas Partey dresses like rapper 50 Cent; calls himself 50 Cedis

Nana Aba Anamoah: Man United's Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday

‘Ten Hag is a Pep Guardiola from Black Friday’ – Nana Aba blasts Man United boss

Augustine Arhinful: Friends and family I trusted collapsed my aluminium business

Friends and family I trusted collapsed my aluminium business – Augustine Arhinful