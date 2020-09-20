The 20-year-old was handed his first start by Ajax boss Erik ten Hag in Sunday’s league game against Waalwijk.

Despite not scoring, the Ghanaian played a key role as the Amsterdam side coasted to a 3-0 win.

Dusan Tadic, Zakaria Labyad and Lisandro Martinez were the goal scorers as Ajax recorded a comfortable home win.

Kudus was, however, voted man of the match in the aftermath of the game in recognition of his imperious performance in midfield.

The young midfielder joined Ajax from Nordsjaelland in July in a deal worth €9.5 million, signing a five-year deal.