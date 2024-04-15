ADVERTISEMENT
Kudus picks Jay-Jay Okocha as greatest African footballer of all time

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana and West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus believes Augustine Jay-Jay Okocha is Africa’s greatest footballer of all time.

The 23-year-old revealed that he deeply admires the Nigerian legend’s creativity and said his legacy will never be forgotten due to the joy he brought to fans.

Asked by Sky Sports who the greatest African footballer of all time is, Kudus answered: "I will say [Jay-Jay] Okocha. I will say explaining from my lens how I see creative players and trying to entertain the game.

“That can never be washed away. The fans can never forget the experience and the entertainment you give them on the pitch.

"I know now goals and assists are important but I like creative players and players that like to entertain the fans. I like to do something that is different from what everyone is doing."

Okocha was an entertainer in his prime, having dazzled in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Turkish Superlig.

The 50-year-old was known for his showboating and skillful play and is rumoured to have mentored a young Ronaldinho while at Paris Saint-Germain.

Jay-Jay Okocha is one of the finest dribblers Nigerian football has ever produced AFP

For Nigeria, he made 74 appearances, scoring 14 times and was part of the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1994.

Okocha also won the BBC Africa Footballer of the Year award twice and was named in IFFHS all-time Africa Men's Dream Team in 2021.

Meanwhile, Kudus’ first season at West Ham has been a huge success, with the young playmaker involved in 17 goals in all competitions (12 goals and five assists) for the Hammers.

Emmanuel Ayamga

