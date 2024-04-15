Kudus picks Jay-Jay Okocha as greatest African footballer of all time

Asked by Sky Sports who the greatest African footballer of all time is, Kudus answered: "I will say [Jay-Jay] Okocha. I will say explaining from my lens how I see creative players and trying to entertain the game.

“That can never be washed away. The fans can never forget the experience and the entertainment you give them on the pitch.

"I know now goals and assists are important but I like creative players and players that like to entertain the fans. I like to do something that is different from what everyone is doing."

Okocha was an entertainer in his prime, having dazzled in the Premier League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga and the Turkish Superlig.

The 50-year-old was known for his showboating and skillful play and is rumoured to have mentored a young Ronaldinho while at Paris Saint-Germain.

For Nigeria, he made 74 appearances, scoring 14 times and was part of the side that won the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 1994.

Okocha also won the BBC Africa Footballer of the Year award twice and was named in IFFHS all-time Africa Men's Dream Team in 2021.