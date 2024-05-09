Kudus welcomes inclusion of his iconic goal celebration in EA Sports’ next video game

While the 23-year-old has already reached double figures for goals in a Hammers shirt, he has also succeeded in creating an iconic goal celebration.

Anytime he scores, he would run to the advertising board facing the West Ham faithful, sit on it and fold his arms.

Pulse Ghana

It is an endearing goal celebration that is fast catching on and has already been noticed by some of the players and fans on social media.

Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho, Leicester City's Stephy Mavididi and Bayer Leverkusen’s Victor Boniface are among the players who have performed Kudus’ celebration in recent times.

Asked about potentially having his goal celebration in EA Sports’ FC 25, the Ghanaian said: “Yeah, they have to put it in the game.”

Kudus further revealed in an interview on EA Sports Uncut that his celebration has no deeper meaning.

"Nah, there's no deeper meaning to it. I just thought about it as doing something different. A lot of people celebrate with knee slides and all kinds of celebrations, but I just thought about doing something different. And then yeah, I’m glad it’s making the waves and other people too are doing it,” he added.

The 23-year-old has affirmed his status as one of the best dribblers in the game since moving from Ajax to West Ham.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate holds the record as the only footballer to complete over 100 take-ons in Europe’s top five leagues in the ongoing 2023/24 campaign.