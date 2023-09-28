Kudus wins man of the match as West Ham beat Lincoln City in Carabao Cup

A second-half strike from Tomas Soucek was the difference between the two teams in a game where chances were at a premium.

Kudus made just his second start since joining West Ham and played the full throttle against Lincoln City in the cup competition.

The playmaker started as a no.10 and was a lively presence throughout, even after moving to the ring wing in the second half.

In the aftermath of the game, the 23-year-old was voted man of the match following his impressive outing.

The Ghana international has already scored two goals since joining West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer.

On his first start, he scored twice in the Hammers’ victory against Backa Topola in the UEFA Europa League last week.

