ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kudus wins man of the match as West Ham beat Lincoln City in Carabao Cup

Emmanuel Ayamga

Mohammed Kudus copped the man of the match award after starring in West Ham United’s victory over Lincoln City in the Carabao Cup.

Kudus wins man of the match as West Ham beat Lincoln City in Carabao Cup
Kudus wins man of the match as West Ham beat Lincoln City in Carabao Cup

The Hammers sealed their place in the last eight of the competition when they defeated the League One side 1-0 on Wednesday evening.

Recommended articles

A second-half strike from Tomas Soucek was the difference between the two teams in a game where chances were at a premium.

Kudus made just his second start since joining West Ham and played the full throttle against Lincoln City in the cup competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

The playmaker started as a no.10 and was a lively presence throughout, even after moving to the ring wing in the second half.

In the aftermath of the game, the 23-year-old was voted man of the match following his impressive outing.

The Ghana international has already scored two goals since joining West Ham from Ajax Amsterdam in the summer.

On his first start, he scored twice in the Hammers’ victory against Backa Topola in the UEFA Europa League last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudus is, however, yet to start a Premier League game, although his impressive performances might force manager David Moyes into a rethink ahead of this weekend’s league clash against Sheffield United.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan: Avoiding alcohol is the secret to my handsomeness

Avoiding alcohol is the secret to my handsomeness – Asamoah Gyan

Jordan Ayew unhappy with rating on EA Sports' FC 24 video game

‘I’m not having it’ – Jordan Ayew unhappy with rating on FC 24 video game

Brazil legend Ronaldo marries for the third time to model girlfriend Celina Locks

Ronaldo marries for the third time to model 13 years younger than him

Victor Osimhen deletes all Napoli photos on Instagram after silly TikTok video

Victor Osimhen deletes all Napoli photos on Instagram after silly TikTok video