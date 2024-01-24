This scoreline quashed the dreams of Ghana in ending its decades-long drought of not winning the AFCON and a consecutive exit from the group in the continent’s premier competition.
Kurt Okraku must resign – Ghanaians call for GFA boss' head after AFCON disgrace
The Black Stars of Ghana failed to get out of the group stages at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday.
Recommended articles
Consequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the sacking of Chris Hughton as coach of the team and dissolved the entire technical team.
However, Ghanaians on social media, especially on X, are not satisfied with just the firing of the coach and are calling for the resignation of GFA President, Kurt Okraku.
They argue that the administration of Mr. Okraku has been shambolic and the performances of the national teams in recent years have been disastrous.
Check out some of their tweets below
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh