ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kurt Okraku must resign – Ghanaians call for GFA boss' head after AFCON disgrace

Evans Annang

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to get out of the group stages at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire after a disappointing 2-2 draw with Mozambique on Monday.

Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president
Kurt Okraku re-elected for 2nd term as Ghana FA president

This scoreline quashed the dreams of Ghana in ending its decades-long drought of not winning the AFCON and a consecutive exit from the group in the continent’s premier competition.

Recommended articles

Consequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the sacking of Chris Hughton as coach of the team and dissolved the entire technical team.

However, Ghanaians on social media, especially on X, are not satisfied with just the firing of the coach and are calling for the resignation of GFA President, Kurt Okraku.

They argue that the administration of Mr. Okraku has been shambolic and the performances of the national teams in recent years have been disastrous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some of their tweets below

ADVERTISEMENT
Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Black Stars

Calculation: What will it take for Black Stars to qualify for 2023 AFCON knockout phase?

Kudus scores brace for Ghana in 3-2 win against South Korea, follows Ahmed Musa's footsteps

‘This is what we call quality’ – Asamoah Gyan reacts to Kudus’ goal against Egypt

Ghana coach Chris Hughton to be unveiled in Kumasi on March 20

Ghana will beat Mozambique and qualify – Chris Hughton

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of elimination

Ghana 2-2 Mozambique: Black Stars on the brink of AFCON 2023 elimination