Kurt Okraku must resign – Ghanaians call for GFA boss' head after AFCON disgrace

Consequently, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) announced the sacking of Chris Hughton as coach of the team and dissolved the entire technical team.

However, Ghanaians on social media, especially on X, are not satisfied with just the firing of the coach and are calling for the resignation of GFA President, Kurt Okraku.

They argue that the administration of Mr. Okraku has been shambolic and the performances of the national teams in recent years have been disastrous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out some of their tweets below