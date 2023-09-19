ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kurt Okraku to contest unopposed for GFA presidency

Emmanuel Ayamga

Incumbent Ghana Football Association (GFA) president Kurt Okraku is set to contest the upcoming GFA presidential elections unopposed.

Kurt Okraku to contest unopposed for GFA presidency
Kurt Okraku to contest unopposed for GFA presidency

This follows the dismissal of challenger George Afriyie’s appeal against his disqualification from the GFA presidential race.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana FA, was hoping to unseat incumbent GFA president Okraku after losing out four years ago.

GFA boss Kurt Okraku
GFA boss Kurt Okraku Pulse Ghana

However, earlier in September, Afriyie was disqualified after the Elections Committee said he failed to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidature.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Committee said he used an unqualified person – Jeffrey Asare – to endorse his nomination forms and it was later found out that Asare wasn’t a Director at Victory Club Warriors FC as he had claimed on the forms.

The football administrator went on to lodge an appeal, arguing that the Committee breached some articles in disqualifying him.

Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie
Kurt Okraku and George Afriyie Pulse Ghana

He argued that he had six GFA members to endorse his form and that the Committee didn't apply Article 8(3) of the FA regulations on elections, adding that there were six panel members during his vetting instead of the mandated five.

However, the Appeals Committee still upheld his disqualification, clarifying only five endorsements were allowed on the form and that the sixth member he cited was not part of the panel and was just an in-house lawyer providing administrative assistance to the Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Afriyie was the only other contender in the GFA presidential race and his disqualification means Okraku will now contest unopposed, with his chances of getting a second term at an all-time high.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Mohammed Polo tips Kudus and Nuamah to propel Ghana to AFCON victory

    Mohammed Polo tips Kudus and Nuamah to propel Ghana to AFCON victory

  • Kurt Okraku to contest unopposed for GFA presidency

    Kurt Okraku to contest unopposed for GFA presidency

  • George Afriyie’s disqualification appeal thrown out by GFA’s Appeals Committee

    George Afriyie’s disqualification appeal thrown out by GFA’s Appeals Committee

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Kudus, Nuamah and Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars’ comfortable win

Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Kudus, Nuamah and Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars’ comfortable win

‘I used to watch Kudus on TV, now I’m playing alongside him’ – Ernest Nuamah

‘I used to watch Kudus on TV, now I’m playing alongside him’ – Ernest Nuamah

Samuel Inkoom reveals getting private jet, $1 million and gold Rolex after joining Dnipro

Samuel Inkoom reveals getting private jet, $1 million and gold Rolex after joining Dnipro

William Essu: Ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper begs to be paid monies owed him

William Essu: Ailing Legon Cities goalkeeper begs to be paid monies owed him