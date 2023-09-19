Kurt Okraku to contest unopposed for GFA presidency

Afriyie, a former vice president of the Ghana FA, was hoping to unseat incumbent GFA president Okraku after losing out four years ago.

However, earlier in September, Afriyie was disqualified after the Elections Committee said he failed to provide the required number of GFA members to endorse his candidature.

The Committee said he used an unqualified person – Jeffrey Asare – to endorse his nomination forms and it was later found out that Asare wasn’t a Director at Victory Club Warriors FC as he had claimed on the forms.

The football administrator went on to lodge an appeal, arguing that the Committee breached some articles in disqualifying him.

He argued that he had six GFA members to endorse his form and that the Committee didn't apply Article 8(3) of the FA regulations on elections, adding that there were six panel members during his vetting instead of the mandated five.

However, the Appeals Committee still upheld his disqualification, clarifying only five endorsements were allowed on the form and that the sixth member he cited was not part of the panel and was just an in-house lawyer providing administrative assistance to the Committee.

