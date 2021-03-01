The 32-year-old joined the Italian side on a free transfer last month, but had to wait to make his first appearance.

Over the weekend, Asamoah came on as a second half substitute, replacing Joao Pedro in the 77th minute.

According to a report by Joy Sports, the Ghanaian chalked some history with his latest appearance – his 271st – in the Italian topflight.

Asamoah is said to have become the African footballer with the most appearances in Serie A, overtaking compatriot Sulley Muntari.

Muntari made 270 appearances in Serie A during his stints with Udinese, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Pescara.

Meanwhile, Asamoah has enjoyed a fruitful career in Italy, having played in Italy in all of his professional years.

He made over 100 appearances during his time with Juventus, winning six league titles in the process.