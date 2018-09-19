Pulse.com.gh logo
Kwadwo Asamoah provides assist in Inter Milan win


UEFA Champions League Kwadwo Asamoah provides assist in Inter Milan win over Tottenham

The Ghanaian versatile player produced an assist as Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Tottenham 2-1 at the San Siro.

Kwadwo Asamoah had a hand in one of the two goals scored by Inter Milan as they staged a sensational comeback to edge Inter Milan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Christian Erikssen gave Tottenham the lead in the 53 minute and when it looked like it was going the way of the English giants, Kwadwo Asamoah popped up with a well-taken Cross and Mauro Icardi connected it perfectly into the net to restore parity in the 86 minute.

READ MORE: Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

And Uruguayan midfielder Vecino then headed a winner in added time to send Spurs to a third consecutive defeat.

Instead they carried their indifferent Serie A form - they are 15th after winning just one of their first four games - into European competition, and were eventually punished by Denmark midfielder Eriksen.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The 26-year-old was the visitors' stand-out performer and followed up on his own parried shot to give Spurs the lead with an effort that veered over goalkeeper Samir Handanovic via a nick off Inter defender Miranda.

For drama, it all looked a far cry from the clubs' last meeting in the competition in 2010, when the Italians led 4-0 after 35 minutes before a 21-year-old Gareth Bale announced himself with a hat-trick that nearly transformed the game.

