Kwadwo Asamoah provides assist in Inter Milan win

Kwadwo Asamoah had a hand in one of the two goals scored by Inter Milan as they staged a sensational comeback to edge Inter Milan 2-1 on Tuesday.

Christian Erikssen gave Tottenham the lead in the 53 minute and when it looked like it was going the way of the English giants, Kwadwo Asamoah popped up with a well-taken Cross and Mauro Icardi connected it perfectly into the net to restore parity in the 86 minute.

And Uruguayan midfielder Vecino then headed a winner in added time to send Spurs to a third consecutive defeat.

Instead they carried their indifferent Serie A form - they are 15th after winning just one of their first four games - into European competition, and were eventually punished by Denmark midfielder Eriksen.

The 26-year-old was the visitors' stand-out performer and followed up on his own parried shot to give Spurs the lead with an effort that veered over goalkeeper Samir Handanovic via a nick off Inter defender Miranda.

For drama, it all looked a far cry from the clubs' last meeting in the competition in 2010, when the Italians led 4-0 after 35 minutes before a 21-year-old Gareth Bale announced himself with a hat-trick that nearly transformed the game.