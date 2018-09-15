Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

Ghana is facing the Nigeria for the 8 time in a competitive U-17 championship.
Nigeria have won five out of the seven times they have played.
READ MORE: 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead
The Black Starlets have just two of the seven clashes
Below is the list of clashes
1987: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria,
Nigeria 1-0 Ghana
1993 final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup
Ghana 1-2 Nigeria
1995 Ghana 3-1 Nigeria in the final
1999 Ghana 1-2 Nigeria
2009 Nigeria 2-0 Ghana
2013 Nigeria 6-1 Ghana.
READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars
Isaac Success bagged four goals to inspire Nigeria to a 6-1 victory against their West African counterparts.