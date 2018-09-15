Black Starlets vs Nigeria in numbers

news

The Black Starlets have played against the Golden Eaglets seven times in competitive games at the U-17 Championship.

Nigeria have won five out of the seven times they have played.

The Black Starlets have just two of the seven clashes

Below is the list of clashes

1987: Ghana 1-0 Nigeria,

Nigeria 1-0 Ghana

1993 final of the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Ghana 1-2 Nigeria

1995 Ghana 3-1 Nigeria in the final

1999 Ghana 1-2 Nigeria

2009 Nigeria 2-0 Ghana

2013 Nigeria 6-1 Ghana.

Isaac Success bagged four goals to inspire Nigeria to a 6-1 victory against their West African counterparts.