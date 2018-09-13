1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead

news

Former Black Starlets midfielder Abdul Karim Migima has passed away.

He will be buried on Thursday according Islamic custom and tradition.

Abdul Karim Migima born on 5 December, 1974 was a member of the Black Starlets team that won the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Italy.

The midfielder in his hey days played for Gt. Olympics and Okwawu United in the Ghanaian topflight league.

He also had a short spell in Germany.