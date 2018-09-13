Pulse.com.gh logo
1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead


Abdul Karim Migima 1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead

Abdul Karim Migima is reportedly dead

  • Published: , Refreshed:
1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead play

1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead

Former Black Starlets midfielder Abdul Karim Migima has passed away.

He will be buried on Thursday according Islamic custom and tradition.

READ MORE: Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

Abdul Karim Migima born on 5 December, 1974 was a member of the Black Starlets team that won the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Italy.

The midfielder in his hey days played for Gt. Olympics and Okwawu United in the Ghanaian topflight league.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

He also had a short spell in Germany.

