1991 FIFA World Cup winning midfielder is dead

Abdul Karim Migima is reportedly dead
He will be buried on Thursday according Islamic custom and tradition.
Abdul Karim Migima born on 5 December, 1974 was a member of the Black Starlets team that won the 1991 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Italy.
The midfielder in his hey days played for Gt. Olympics and Okwawu United in the Ghanaian topflight league.
He also had a short spell in Germany.