Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

James Kwesi Appiah’s appointment as the coach of the senior male national football team of Ghana has been terminated.

His sack follows Ghana’s 2-3 away victory against the Hawks of Togo in Lome in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) sacked James Kwesi Appiah because they were not pleased with how the gaffer answered a question regarding reports of imminent appointment of a technical director for him.

Before Ghana’s game against Togo there were reports that the former Ghana captain had been told he will be fired if he failed to win the game in Lome after drawing 1-1 with Uganda at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Saturday.

Appiah's popularity in Ghana dwindled immensely after Ghana's poor World Cup outing, with many Ghanaians displeased with his perceived lack of control of the Black Stars team.

Three years later James Kwesi Appiah was reappointed as the head coach of the Black Stars to replace his successor Avram Grant.

Appiah returned to the Black Stars in 2017.