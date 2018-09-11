Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars


Today In History Kwesi Appiah sacked as coach of the Black Stars

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has relieved James Kwesi Appiah of his position as the coach of the Black Stars.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kwesi Appiah as coach of the Black Stars play Kwesi Appiah as coach of the Black Stars

James Kwesi Appiah’s appointment as the coach of the senior male national football team of Ghana has been terminated.

His sack follows Ghana’s 2-3 away victory against the Hawks of Togo in Lome in the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) sacked James Kwesi Appiah because they were not pleased with how the gaffer answered a question regarding reports of imminent appointment of a technical director for him.

READ MORE: Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debt

Before Ghana’s game against Togo there were reports that the former Ghana captain had been told he will be fired if he failed to win the game in Lome after drawing 1-1 with Uganda at the Baba Yara stadium in Kumasi on Saturday.

Appiah's popularity in Ghana dwindled immensely after Ghana's poor World Cup outing, with many Ghanaians displeased with his perceived lack of control of the Black Stars team.

READ MORE: Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldo

Three years later James Kwesi Appiah was reappointed as the head coach of the Black Stars to replace his successor Avram Grant.

Appiah returned to the Black Stars in 2017.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Moshiri increases stake in Everton Football Moshiri increases stake in Everton
Today In History: Saudi Arabia humiliate Black Stars with 5-0 defeat Today In History Saudi Arabia humiliate Black Stars with 5-0 defeat
Football: Irish legends Giles and Brady demand Keane be sacked over alleged rant Football Irish legends Giles and Brady demand Keane be sacked over alleged rant
AFCON 2019: Assistant Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko says some players lack commitment AFCON 2019 Assistant Black Stars coach Ibrahim Tanko says some players lack commitment
Football: China's football dream more elusive than ever after latest flops Football China's football dream more elusive than ever after latest flops
Football: Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money Sports News Derrick Boateng sues John Paintsil over $20,000 borrowed money
Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash



Top Articles

1 Bad Coaching Is Kwesi Appiah the right coach for the Black Stars?bullet
2 Ghana Derek Boateng sues ex-Black Stars teammate over $20,000 debtbullet
3 The Best Award Segio Ramos throws shade at Cristiano Ronaldobullet
4 Throwback Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their worst defeatbullet
5 Dr. Kwaku Frimpong Bankroller of AshGold loses Lamborghini in betbullet
6 Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told Modric after...bullet
7 Ghana Black Stars threw away national pridebullet
8 Africa Nations Cup Qualifiers All weekend results in the...bullet
9 Golden Clash Sogne Yacouba brace hands Kotoko 3-2 win...bullet
10 Black Stars I don’t owe Derek Boateng a penny: John...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
2 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
3 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
4 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing Muntari’s...bullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
8 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

Steven Naismith (L) was on target in Scotland's win over Albania at Hampden
Football Scotland claim welcome win on eventful night for Naismith
Andre Silva scored the winning goal as Portugal beat Italy 1-0 in their UEFA Nations League opener.
Football Andre Silva lifts Portugal past Italy in Nations League
Argentine legend Diego Maradona waves as he leaves after being presented as the new coach of Mexican football club Dorados, in Culiacan, Sinaloa State, Mexico, on September 10, 2018.As much as he was a genius with the ball at his feet, Diego Maradona's coaching career has been far from distinguished and took a curious turn when he joined Mexican second-division outfit Dorados
Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club
Sarachan's youthful side were outclassed 2-0 by the Brazilians in East Rutherford on Friday and now have to back up that defeat with a fixture against 'El Tri' at Nashville's Nissan Stadium
Football US coach to ring changes for 'personal' Mexico clash
X
Advertisement