My virginity is under threat due to cold weather – Ghana striker Kwame Opoku

The former Asante Kotoko forward has a jovial character and, speaking to Abusua FM, he said his virginity is now under threat due to the cold weather.

“I’m still a virgin and I want people to pray for me so I can keep my virginity,” he said, as quoted by Footballghana.

“My virginity is under threat and the weather too is making this difficult so I need prayers to keep it intact."

Meanwhile, the young striker also revealed his ambition to become a regular in the national team ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars will make a return to the world stage in November, having been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.

Opoku believes he can replicate Jordan Ayew’s rise in the national team, insisting he is good enough to command a starting berth.