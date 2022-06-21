The 23-year-old is back in Ghana after enjoying a successful season in the Algerian topflight with his club.
My virginity is under threat due to cold weather – Ghana striker Kwame Opoku
Ghana and USM Alger striker Kwame Opoku has joked that he needs prayers to keep his virginity intact.
The former Asante Kotoko forward has a jovial character and, speaking to Abusua FM, he said his virginity is now under threat due to the cold weather.
“I’m still a virgin and I want people to pray for me so I can keep my virginity,” he said, as quoted by Footballghana.
“My virginity is under threat and the weather too is making this difficult so I need prayers to keep it intact."
Meanwhile, the young striker also revealed his ambition to become a regular in the national team ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
The Black Stars will make a return to the world stage in November, having been paired against Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea in Group H.
Opoku believes he can replicate Jordan Ayew’s rise in the national team, insisting he is good enough to command a starting berth.
“I’m the next Jordan Ayew in the Black Stars squad. If I am fit, I will start ahead of Inaki Williams and other strikers,” he added on Accra-based Atinka FM.
