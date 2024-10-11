Kwame Poku named England League one player of the month for September

“This is my first Player of the Month award in the EFL, so I am delighted to win it. It was a good month for me in terms of the goals I scored, and hopefully, I can keep that going,” said an elated Poku after receiving the award for the first time.

“I’m just trying to stay more relaxed in front of goal if I can; that comes with experience. I enjoy creating goals as well as scoring them, but it just so happens that, in the early months of the season, it’s the goals that are coming.” he added.

Pundits' Comments on Poku

Sky Sports EFL pundit Don Goodman said: “Peterborough might have felt short in attack after Ephron Mason-Clark left for Coventry, but Kwame Poku has stepped up and become the main man for The Posh. His adaptability is a real asset for Darren Ferguson, and he looks comfortable playing anywhere across the front line. He’s in great form in front of goal.”

Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies added: “Versatile Peterborough forward Kwame Poku was in excellent form during September, scoring in three consecutive games. The 23-year-old is currently joint top scorer in League One with six goals. Initially absent from the top scorer betting before the season started, the Ghanaian international has seen his odds shorten to 18/1 from 33/1 following his latest strike.”

Kwame Poku’s statistics this season

