Kwasi Appiah wins first game as Sudan head coach

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian coach James Kwasi Appiah has made a winning start to life as Sudan’s head coach after guiding them to victory against Chad.

The North African side edged Chad 1-0 in an international friendly at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

This was Sudan’s first win since March, with the Secretarybirds struggling badly for results in recent months.

However, Appiah remains unbeaten since his appointment, having led the side to a 1-1 draw against Tanzania in his debut game in charge.

The Sudanese Football Association announced the appointment of Appiah as head coach of the country’s national team in September.

The FA said the 63-year-old has signed a contract that will see him manage the Falcons for the next three years.

Appiah’s backroom staff is dominated by Ghanaians – Ignatius Osei Fosu is his assistant, while former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is Sudan’s goalkeepers’ trainer.

Appiah will now be aiming to lead Sudan into the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which begins in November.

The Secretarybirds have been drawn in Group B, alongside DR Congo, Mauritania, Senegal, South Sudan and Togo.

Meanwhile, Appiah is juggling his work as the technical director of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko with being the head coach of Sudan.

He was also recently elected onto the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Associatoion (GFA).

