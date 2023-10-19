Kwasi Appiah wins first game as Sudan head coach

This was Sudan’s first win since March, with the Secretarybirds struggling badly for results in recent months.

However, Appiah remains unbeaten since his appointment, having led the side to a 1-1 draw against Tanzania in his debut game in charge.

The Sudanese Football Association announced the appointment of Appiah as head coach of the country’s national team in September.

The FA said the 63-year-old has signed a contract that will see him manage the Falcons for the next three years.

Appiah’s backroom staff is dominated by Ghanaians – Ignatius Osei Fosu is his assistant, while former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is Sudan’s goalkeepers’ trainer.

Appiah will now be aiming to lead Sudan into the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, which begins in November.

The Secretarybirds have been drawn in Group B, alongside DR Congo, Mauritania, Senegal, South Sudan and Togo.

Meanwhile, Appiah is juggling his work as the technical director of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko with being the head coach of Sudan.