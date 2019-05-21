According reports, the President also invited the technical team of the Black Stars, the Management Committee, and the Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football Association as well as the Asamoah Gyan’s camp to a meeting at the presidency Tuesday, May 21.

The meeting is expected to address the issues that led to the sudden retirement of Gyan from the Black Stars.

Asamoah Gyan on Monday, May 20 announced he will not feature for the Black Stars at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after recusing himself from senior national team duty.

In a statement, he also mentions that he has retired.

The 33-year-old was expected to lead the Black Stars in their bid to end their 37-year wait for the Afcon trophy in Egypt but has decided to rule himself out.

Gyan suggests he has been asked by head coach Kwesi Appiah to relinquish the captaincy and serve in a different capacity ahead of the tournament.