The health walk was organised by Mr. Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, who will be aspiring for the parliamentary seat of the New Juaben South Constituency on the ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party.

Mr. Baafi, the CEO of the Free Zones is expected to face stiff opposition from the incumbent MP in the NPP parliamentary primaries in his bid to unseat the latter.

James Kwesi Appiah, the head coach of the senior male national football team of Ghana and Kwabena Yeboah, the president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana joined several supporters of Mr. Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi as they embarked on a health walk through the principal streets of New Juaben South in the Koforidua municipality.

Addressing thousands of supporters of the party converged at the Jackson Park after a Health Walk, the Regional Vice Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Omar Bodinga and the Director of Communication, David Prah openly declared their support for Mr. Baafi.

“We believe if Kofi Baafi becomes a candidate, the work we did in 2016 will be boosted and about 25,000 more votes will be added in the Eastern region,” Alhaji Bodinga told supporters of the party.

Mr. Baafi used the opportunity to declare his intentions to contest in the 2020 parliamentary elections on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party in the New Juabeng Constituency assuring electorate he will change the “face of politics” in the constituency through education, job creation, and infrastructure development.

