Kwesi Appiah has starred in two major Black Stars captaincy row. In 1992, he was a victim when he was stripped of his captaincy and Abedi Pele was named the new skipper of the team ahead of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) And as if that was not enough another captaincy row hit the camp of the Black Stars prior to their clash against Ivory Coast in the final when Tony Baffoe a new member of the team was selected as the stand-in captain in the absence of Abedi Pele who was suspended for the final, which made a section of his teammates upset.

Kwesi Appiah who was a victim of the captaincy saga would be in the middle of another issue in relation to captaincy when he replaced Asamoah Gyan with Andre Ayew as the skipper of the Black Stars few weeks to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana failed miserably in the tournament as they couldn’t reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2006 AFCON.

The former Asante Kotoko defender has urged Ghana to adopt a rotational system for the Black Stars captaincy in order to avert future row in the camp of the senior national football team of Ghana.

Speaking in an interview with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Happy 98.9FM he said, “Sometimes this captaincy issue comes as a result of poor communication from management members or certain people trying to push their own agenda.

“Looking at our current situation I will propose we rotate the captain’s armband and also a general captain appointed to speak on behalf of the players. Brazil and other countries have made it work so we can also emulate them.

“We should be careful or else this captaincy row can affect the national team for years to come”, he added.