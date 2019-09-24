In a video that has gone viral, the disgraced football administrator is seen with his associates being prevented from entering the palace.

While not much information has been given, it is believed that Mr. Nyantakyi was going to campaign for Osei Kwaku Palmer.

Palmer is one of seven candidates who have picked forms to contest the upcoming the GFA presidential elections.

According to a report by Adomfmonline, the ex-FA president was at the palace to canvass votes for Palmer.

The video also shows an associate of Nyantakyi, Kofi Manu, popularly known as Blue Blue, engaging in an altercation with some folks who didn’t want them to enter the palace.

A visibly angry Kofi Manu could be heard saying “Who told you were are here to campaign?” while Nyantakyi stood calmly beside a pickup truck parked nearby.

Nyantakyi came under the spotlight in June last year after he was caught up in an exposé by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Anas shook the nation last year following the premier of his documentary on Ghana football and corruption.

In the end, over 77 football officials and referees were captured taking monies in exchange for compromising their positions.

The impact of the exposé was also far-reaching, as it led to FIFA banning the GFA boss Nyantakyi for life.

Nyantakyi also resigned from all his positions, including his posts as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Meanwhile, the ex-GFA president is currently challenging FIFA’s ban in court.