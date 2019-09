The 33-year-old striker joined the Highlanders on a free transfer after leaving Turkish club Kayserispor at the end of last season.

Gyan was spotted at the airport with Ghana's High Commissioner to India Mike Ocquaye Jnr.

He will be playing for his 11th club in his professional career.

NorthEast United is Gyan’s 10th club in a career which started in Ghana with Liberty Professionals. He has played in Italy, France, England, United Arab Emirates China and Turkey.