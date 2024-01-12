Kwesi Nyantakyi: My daughter’s classmate called me a thief after Anas exposé

“Nine-year-old, so you know, that was what was in the media so when they are going to school we tell the driver not to switch on the radio for the children to hear what is going on.”

It will be recalled that, in 2018, Nyantakyi was captured in Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé allegedly taking cash gifts and peddling influence.

This led to him resigning as GFA President, as well as losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF.

Nyantakyi was subsequently handed a lifetime ban and fined 500,000 Swiss Francs by FIFA in the aftermath of the exposé.

He was also charged with conspiracy to commit fraud, and corruption by a public officer, but was later granted bail with some sureties.

Although his lifetime ban was subsequently reduced to 15 years following an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Nyantakyi’s reputation remains damaged.

Speaking about some of the experiences he went through, Nyantakyi said he was hurt as a parent when his daughter came home to ask him if he was indeed thief.

“Not that they were gossiping about it, a classmate came to ask her that ‘I learnt that your daddy is a thief is it true?’