The 20-year-old outrun his markers to slot in the second goal at the Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Mbappe after scoring against Manchester United is now on 14 goals in the elite European club football.

Kylian Mbappe who made his UEFA Champions League debut three seasons ago with French side AS Monaco has the same number of goals as legendary players like Louis Ronaldo and his countryman Zinedine Zidane.

The two former Real Madrid players scored 14 goals in their career and Mbappe has the same number of goals at age 20.

In addition to matching the two legends of the game, Mbappe is currently also outscoring players such as Harry Kane (13 goals), Radamel Falcao, Alexis Sanchez and Roberto Firmino (all 12 goals), as well as Paulo Dybala (11 goals) in the competition, while Chelsea superstar Eden Hazard sits on just eight strikes.

Kylian Mbappe is also in the list of top ten scoring Frenchmen in the UEFA Champions.