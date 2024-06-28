Landry Nguemo: Ex-Cameroon midfielder dies in tragic car accident

A defensive midfielder in his prime, Nguemo’s career saw him ply his trade in France, Scotland, Turkey and Norway.

He lined up for Nancy, Celtic, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne, Akhisar Belediyespor, Kayserispor and Kongsvinger before retiring in 2019.

Confirming Nguemo’s death, the Cameroonian FA said: "The Cameroonian Football Federation has just learned the tragic news of the passing of former Indomitable Lion Landry Nguemo in a traffic accident. Nguemo, who was a key player for the Cameroonian national team from 2006 to 2014 and a former member of Girondins de Bordeaux, will be remembered for his contributions to football.

"FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community."

Nguemo’s former club Celtic also commiserated with their former player’s family and friends.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N'Guemo's passing at the young age of 38. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time,” the Scottish side wrote.

Nguemo was capped 41 times by Cameroon and was part of the side that finished as runners-up in the 2008 AFCON.