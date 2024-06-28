ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Landry Nguemo: Ex-Cameroon midfielder dies in tragic car accident

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Cameroon midfielder Landry Nguemo has died after being involved in a car accident on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Landry Nguemo: Ex-Cameroon midfielder dies in tragic car accident
Landry Nguemo: Ex-Cameroon midfielder dies in tragic car accident

Nguemo passed away at the age of 38 following a car crash in his homeland, a statement from the Cameroonian Football Federation said.

Recommended articles

A defensive midfielder in his prime, Nguemo’s career saw him ply his trade in France, Scotland, Turkey and Norway.

He lined up for Nancy, Celtic, Bordeaux, Saint-Etienne, Akhisar Belediyespor, Kayserispor and Kongsvinger before retiring in 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

Confirming Nguemo’s death, the Cameroonian FA said: "The Cameroonian Football Federation has just learned the tragic news of the passing of former Indomitable Lion Landry Nguemo in a traffic accident. Nguemo, who was a key player for the Cameroonian national team from 2006 to 2014 and a former member of Girondins de Bordeaux, will be remembered for his contributions to football.

"FECAFOOT extends its deepest condolences to his family, friends, and the entire football community."

Nguemo’s former club Celtic also commiserated with their former player’s family and friends.

"Everyone at Celtic Football Club is shocked and saddened at the news of Landry N'Guemo's passing at the young age of 38. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic Football Club are with Landry's family and friends at this sad time,” the Scottish side wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nguemo was capped 41 times by Cameroon and was part of the side that finished as runners-up in the 2008 AFCON.

He also won the French League Cup with Nancy in 2006 after coming through the club‘s academy.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Inaki Williams praises brother Nico Williams for shining in Spain’s win over Italy

‘Star boy!’ - Inaki praises brother Nico Williams for shining in Spain’s win over Italy

Nsoatreman beat Bofoakwa Tano to be crowned 2023/24 FA Cup champions

Nsoatreman beat Bofoakwa Tano to be crowned 2023/24 FA Cup champions

Photos: Alexander Djiku holidays with his wife in Mauritius

Photos: Alexander Djiku holidays with his wife in Mauritius

‘Inaki Williams among top 3 best players in Africa’ - Frederic Kanoute

‘Inaki Williams among top 3 best players in Africa’ - Frederic Kanoute