Eto’o resigns as Cameroon FA president but Executive Committee turns it down

However, his tenure has been fraught with controversy after controversy, including allegations of corruption and improper conduct.

Results of the national team have also not been good enough, with Eto’o appointing his friend and former teammate Rigobert Song as coach of the Indomitable Lions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest low is Cameroon’s exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the round of 16 stage following a disappointing defeat to neighbours Nigeria.

At a meeting by the Executive Committee of Fecafoot on Monday, Eto’o tendered his resignation but had it rejected.

Samuel Eto'o Pulse Côte d'Ivoire

A statement released by Fecafoot afterwards said the members of the Executive Committee also decided not to step down too and are backing Eto’o to continue leading the federation.

Read Fecafoot’s statement below:

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation held a session this Monday, February 5 at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel.

The agenda focused on evaluating the performance of the senior men's national team at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

At the beginning of the meeting, the President of the Cameroon Football Federation, Mr Eto'o Fils Samuel, tendered his resignation to the members of the federal executive organ, inviting them to do likewise in good faith.

At the end of discussions and subsequent deliberations, the members of the Executive Committee decided to maintain their current mandates and thus unanimously rejected the President's resignation.