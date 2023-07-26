Larry Appiah: Stephen Appiah’s eldest son graduates from University of Birmingham

Larry is believed to have graduated with impressive results at the university and was praised by his father on social media.

“Today, we doff our hats off to you for achieving this milestone!” Appiah wrote on Instagram, accompanied by photos with his son.

“Your hard work, determination, and perseverance have paid off, and the family is proud of you. You have our greatest support in your next chapter... Congrats son.”

Appiah’s sons, Larry and Rodney, have been following in his footsteps by also carving careers in the football world.

In 2017, Larry was named the best player at the Private Schools Football Tournament, while Rodney was named MVP and top scorer in the 2018 Lizzy Sports International Schools Football Gala.

Appiah was the skipper of the national team for nearly a decade and is widely regarded as one of Ghana’s best-ever captains.

