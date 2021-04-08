Leeds's Bielsa prepares for Guardiola's bag of surprises

Guardiola is a very public admirer of Bielsa but it was the 65-year-old Argentine's turn to praise his opposite number on Thursday.

"The games against teams who have the capacity to have answers or do the unexpected make the games full of surprises," he said at his press conference.

"When I classify Guardiola's team as magical, I wasn't calling him a magician.

"What I was trying to say was that in the process, he creates so many surprising attacks."

Bielsa said Guardiola is able to do this because his side is packed with talent capable of providing the surprises from Belgian star Kevin de Bruyne to England forward Raheem Sterling.