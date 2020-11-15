Despite playing in a stadium without fans, both teams gave a good account of themselves with some thrilling football.

There was an apparent lack of fitness on either side, but it was Berekum Chelsea who opened the scoring after 22 minutes.

The away side won a penalty which was expertly converted by Stephen Amankona to give them the lead.

Legon Cities, however, fought back to level the scoreline after winning a penalty of their own. Jonah Attuquaye stepped up and scored to make it 1-1.

Both teams went into the break deadlocked and, despite creating some chances in the second half, neither side could get the winner.

Week One of the Ghana Premier League continues on Sunday, with Asante Kotoko set to face Eleven Wonders.

Liberty Professionals will also come up against Bechem United, while WAFA will also host King Faisal.

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak’s game against Aduana Stars has been cancelled after some members of the team reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.