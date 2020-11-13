This decision was taken after the GFA was informed that Players and Officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.

READ MORE: Six achievements of J.J Rawlings in sports

Further tests will be conducted by the Public Health services.

The GPL match which was scheduled to be played at the Agyeman Badu Park I on Saturday November 14, is postponed till further notice.

The GFA has taken steps to inform both teams and all other stakeholders.

Below are the match officials for matchday 1

Date: Saturday 14th November 2020 (Startimes Live)

Match: Aduana Stars Vrs Hearts Of Oak

Venue: Dormaa Ahenkro

Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi

Assistants: Dakura Soglo Augustine & Thomas Ngindieye

4th Referee: Maxwell Owusu

Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba

Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng

2. Date: Saturday 14th November 2020

Match: Legon Cities Vrs Berekum Chelsea (Startimes Live)

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Eso Doh Morrison

Assistants: Stephen Balongoula & Gilbert Adom Mensah

4th Referee: Rustum G. Senorgbe

Match Commissioner: James Adjei

Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu

3. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020

Match: Wafa Vrs King Faisal `

Venue: Wafa Park Sogakope

Referee: Jones Akubiem

Assistants: Alex Osam & Isaac Asante

4th Referee: Bismark Appiah

Match Commissioner: Michael N. Ayeh

Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor

Gfa Cameraman: Bernard Agbodja

4. Date: Sunday 5th November 2020

Match: Medeama Vrs Great Olympics

Venue: Akoon Park Tarkwa

Referee: Eric O. Prempeh

Assistants: Emml. Dolagbanu & Isaac O. Antwi

4th Referee: Joshua Samadji

Match Commissioner: Abaidoo Mensah

Venue Media Officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah

Gfa Cameraman: Kojo Sassah

5. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)

Match: Ashanti Gold Vrs Karela United

Venue: Len Clay Obuasi

Referee: Gabriel O. Arhin

Assistants: Patrick Papala & Mumuni Fuseini

4th Referee: Mohammed Misbau

Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante

Venue Media Officer: Nuhu Adams

6. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020

Match: Dwarfs Vrs Elmina Sharks

Venue: Cape Coast Stadium

Referee: Abdul Latiff Qadir

Assistants: Emml. Dei & Isaac Nyamekye

4th Referee: Wiseman Ghansah

Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah

Venue Media Officer: Lukeman Ayinde

Gfa Cameraman: Gabriel Bentum

7. Date: Sunday 15th November, 2020

Match: Liberty Professional Vrs Bechem United

Venue: Dansoman

Referee: Emml. Tampuri

Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Sulemana S. Deen

4th Referee: Musah Mubarik

Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko

Venue Media Officer: Seth Acquaye

Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor

8. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)

Match: Asante Kotoko Vrs Eleven Wonders

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Julian Nunoo

Assistants: Roland Addy & Pascal Mawusi

4th Referee: Selorm Kpormegb

Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe

Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey

9. Date: Monday 16th November 2020 (Startimes Live)

Match: Inter Allies Vrs Dreams

Venue: Accra Sports Stadium

Referee: Ben K. Sefah

Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Frederick Danful

4th Referee: Kenny Padi

Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior

Venue Media Officer: Fred Gyan-Mante