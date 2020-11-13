This decision was taken after the GFA was informed that Players and Officials of Hearts of Oak will need further tests before playing a match.
Further tests will be conducted by the Public Health services.
The GPL match which was scheduled to be played at the Agyeman Badu Park I on Saturday November 14, is postponed till further notice.
The GFA has taken steps to inform both teams and all other stakeholders.
Below are the match officials for matchday 1
Date: Saturday 14th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Aduana Stars Vrs Hearts Of Oak
Venue: Dormaa Ahenkro
Referee: Eric Sefa Antwi
Assistants: Dakura Soglo Augustine & Thomas Ngindieye
4th Referee: Maxwell Owusu
Match Commissioner: Paul Ayamba
Venue Media Officer: Vincent Ampaabeng
2. Date: Saturday 14th November 2020
Match: Legon Cities Vrs Berekum Chelsea (Startimes Live)
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Eso Doh Morrison
Assistants: Stephen Balongoula & Gilbert Adom Mensah
4th Referee: Rustum G. Senorgbe
Match Commissioner: James Adjei
Venue Media Officer: Desmond Amenu
3. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020
Match: Wafa Vrs King Faisal `
Venue: Wafa Park Sogakope
Referee: Jones Akubiem
Assistants: Alex Osam & Isaac Asante
4th Referee: Bismark Appiah
Match Commissioner: Michael N. Ayeh
Venue Media Officer: Tilda Acorlor
Gfa Cameraman: Bernard Agbodja
4. Date: Sunday 5th November 2020
Match: Medeama Vrs Great Olympics
Venue: Akoon Park Tarkwa
Referee: Eric O. Prempeh
Assistants: Emml. Dolagbanu & Isaac O. Antwi
4th Referee: Joshua Samadji
Match Commissioner: Abaidoo Mensah
Venue Media Officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah
Gfa Cameraman: Kojo Sassah
5. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Ashanti Gold Vrs Karela United
Venue: Len Clay Obuasi
Referee: Gabriel O. Arhin
Assistants: Patrick Papala & Mumuni Fuseini
4th Referee: Mohammed Misbau
Match Commissioner: Augustine Asante
Venue Media Officer: Nuhu Adams
6. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020
Match: Dwarfs Vrs Elmina Sharks
Venue: Cape Coast Stadium
Referee: Abdul Latiff Qadir
Assistants: Emml. Dei & Isaac Nyamekye
4th Referee: Wiseman Ghansah
Match Commissioner: Felix Adjetey Sowah
Venue Media Officer: Lukeman Ayinde
Gfa Cameraman: Gabriel Bentum
7. Date: Sunday 15th November, 2020
Match: Liberty Professional Vrs Bechem United
Venue: Dansoman
Referee: Emml. Tampuri
Assistants: Peter Dawsa & Sulemana S. Deen
4th Referee: Musah Mubarik
Match Commissioner: S. Oduro Nyarko
Venue Media Officer: Seth Acquaye
Gfa Cameraman: Herbert Semakor
8. Date: Sunday 15th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Asante Kotoko Vrs Eleven Wonders
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Julian Nunoo
Assistants: Roland Addy & Pascal Mawusi
4th Referee: Selorm Kpormegb
Match Commissioner: Andrews Tamakloe
Venue Media Officer: Raymond Ackumey
9. Date: Monday 16th November 2020 (Startimes Live)
Match: Inter Allies Vrs Dreams
Venue: Accra Sports Stadium
Referee: Ben K. Sefah
Assistants: Isaac Odoom & Frederick Danful
4th Referee: Kenny Padi
Match Commissioner: Mike Amedior
Venue Media Officer: Fred Gyan-Mante