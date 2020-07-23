Alhassan, 18 is one of the most sought after players on the domestic scene after his outstanding performance for Liberty Professionals which saw him bag five goals in 13 appearances in the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which was cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

He has joined the list of talented Ghanaian players who had the chance to earn a dream move to Europe following their spells at Liberty Professionals namely Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Derek Boateng, John Paintsil, Kwadwo Asamoah, etc.

Speaking exclusively to Citi Sports on his transfer, the highly-rated youngster, nicknamed “Aboabo Iniesta” described the move as the perfect next step in his career.

“This is the best moment in my career to make this move because everyone wants an opportunity like this,” he said.

“At an early age, I have always wanted to play for clubs in Spain because I see myself as an [Andres] Iniesta type of player and I was given that name too so I think it’s the best place for me to develop as at now,” Alhassan concluded.

With Ghana’s borders currently closed as preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Alhassan is expected to fly out to join his new teammates as soon as the borders are opened.