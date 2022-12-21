ADVERTISEMENT
Sports  >  Football

Lionel Messi leads list of highest-paid athletes in 2022; here’re the top 10

Emmanuel Ayamga

Lionel Messi is the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2022, with Lebron James and Cristiano Ronaldo second and third, respectively.

According to Forbes, the Argentina captain made $130 million in pre-tax gross earnings over the last 12 months.

He is followed by NBA star Lebron James with earnings of $121.2 million, while Cristiano Ronaldo is third on the list with earnings of $115 million.

Forbes’ annual ranking of the world’s highest-paid athletes includes both their on-field and off-field earnings.

Messi, who completed a move from boyhood club Barcelona to PSG last summer on a free transfer, made $70 in on-field earnings and $55 million in endorsements.

Lebron James also earned $41.2 million from his field-related activities and a whopping $80 million off-the-field.

Ronaldo, who is currently without a club after his contract was terminated by Manchester United has $60 million in on-field earnings and $55 million off-field.

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal on the bench on December 10, 2022.
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal on the bench on December 10, 2022. AFP

The top five highest-paid athletes this year are completed by Brazilian star Neymar ($95 million) and Stephen Curry ($92.8 million).

Despite being handed a bumper deal at PSG after renewing his contract, Kylian Mbappe misses out on the top 10, while MMA fighter Conor McGregor has also dropped out.

See the top 10 highest-paid athletes in 2022 below:

1. Lionel Messi – $130 million

2. Lebron James – $121.2 million

3. Cristiano Ronaldo – $115 million

4. Neymar – $95 million

5. Stephen Curry – $92.8 million

6. Kevin Durant – $92.1 million

7. Roger Federer – $90.7 million

8. Canelo Alvarez – $90 million

9. Tom Brady – $83.9 million

10. Giannis Antetokounmpo – $80.9 million

Emmanuel Ayamga
