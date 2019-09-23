Barcelona's Lionel Messi has been named The Best FIFA Men's Player at this year's award ceremony, the Barcelona star beating Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo to scoop the prize.

Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the award since 2008, with their string of victories only interrupted by Luka Modric last year.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk was the other finalist.

Meanwhile, the men’s team of the 2018-19 season, as voted on by football players around the world, was also announced at the FIFA Best ceremony.

The goalkeeper is Alisson of Liverpool and Brazil.

In defense it’s Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands, Juventus), Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool) and Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid).

The midfield features Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands, Ajax) and Eden Hazard (Belgium, Real Madrid).

Up front, it’s Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus).