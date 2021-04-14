Liverpool draw a blank as Real Madrid roll into Champions League semi-finals

Chances continued to come and go for Liverpool as Salah snatched at another effort that flew high and wide.

Wijnaldum scored twice in the famous fightback against Barcelona in 2019.

However, the Dutch international was not as clinical against another Spanish giant as he blasted the best chance of the first-half over from close range.

Klopp went for it on the hour mark as Milner and Kabak made way for the introduction of Thiago and Diogo Jota.

Yet, even without three of their first-choice back four, Madrid were comfortable defending deep as Firmino, Salah and Jota all had efforts blocked behind in quick succession.