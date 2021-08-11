‘Lizzy’s Sports Complex wasn’t profitable; I spent $1.5m each year to cover debts’ – Marcel Desailly

Desailly invested heavily into the Lizzy’s Sports Complex, named after his mother, making it one of the ultramodern facilities in West Africa.

However, reports emerged in 2019 that he had sold some parts of the edifice to businessman Osei Kwame Despite.

Discussing his investment in Ghana, the 52-year-old said the facility wasn’t profitable and he was running into debts.

“When I was a soccer player, I already had the idea and vision to come back to Ghana and settle and develop sports infrastructure,” Desailly told Joy FM.

“I knew it was a little bit poor especially in sports, so I had plans. I missed the chance to be the coach of the Black Stars because of this investment as well.

“I had to follow on this investment. As of now, I’m done. It’s not profitable.”

He further stated: “If you want something to last, you need to bring expertise, we were about 90 people in the sports department alone. Every year I was putting my private money back into the system.

“So, after 10 years, I’ve spent over $1.5 million every year supporting the business to cover the debt accumulated.

“Maintenance of the pitch, paying of salaries, generator, and others. That is why no one comes into those services for kids because it’s not profitable.”

Desailly was born in Ghana to Ghanaian parents but decided to play for France after relocating to the European country at a young age.