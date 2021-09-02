‘Look respectable’ – Algeria coach reportedly orders Riyad Mahrez to remove blonde hair dye

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Emmanuel Ayamga

Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi has reportedly instructed captain Riyad Mahrez to remove his blonde hair dye.

The Manchester City winger has been sporting blonde hair since the beginning of the 2021/22 season.

However, he is said to have been instructed by his national team coach to remove the blonde hair dye after reporting for international duty.

Captain Riyad Mahrez (C) holds the Africa Cup of Nations trophy after Algeria defeated Senegal in the 2019 final in Cairo
The Sun reports that Mahrez is not the only one who was forced to change his hairstyle, though, as West Ham United forward Said Benrahma has also ditched the blonde hair.

Both Mahrez and Benrahma were spotted with their normal hairs, as Algeria prepared for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The report suggests Algeria boss Belmadi is not a fan of such hairstyles and insists that his players must “look respectable”.

Riyad Mahrez with blonde hair
The 45-year-old also maintains that his players must sport looks that “reflect the traditions and customs of Algerian society.”

Belmadi played for the Desert Foxes in the early 2000s, before retiring to become Algeria coach in 2018.

He led the North African side to win the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after defeating Senegal in the final.

