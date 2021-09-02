‘Look respectable’ – Algeria coach reportedly orders Riyad Mahrez to remove blonde hair dye

However, he is said to have been instructed by his national team coach to remove the blonde hair dye after reporting for international duty.

AFP

The Sun reports that Mahrez is not the only one who was forced to change his hairstyle, though, as West Ham United forward Said Benrahma has also ditched the blonde hair.

Both Mahrez and Benrahma were spotted with their normal hairs, as Algeria prepared for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The report suggests Algeria boss Belmadi is not a fan of such hairstyles and insists that his players must “look respectable”.

Pulse Ghana

The 45-year-old also maintains that his players must sport looks that “reflect the traditions and customs of Algerian society.”

Belmadi played for the Desert Foxes in the early 2000s, before retiring to become Algeria coach in 2018.